Ambitious AR eyes Erongo Desalination Plant

Activist group, Affirmative Repositioning Movement (AR) made a formal offer to buy the Erongo Desalination Plant from Orano Mining Namibia. The plant is estimated to be worth over N$3 billion.

Speaking to the Namibia Economist, AR founder Dr Job Amupanda said they plan on expanding the capacity of the plant which is situated 35km north of Swakopmund and work on bringing water to Central Namibia, particularly to Windhoek.

“We are interested and have made a formal offer to Orano Mining Namibia. The Managing Director has acknowledged our letter (of interest) and committed to come back to us,” Amupanda said.

Christine de Klerk, the Spokesperson of Orano Mining Namibia confirmed to Namibia Economist that they have received the letter of interest from AR, but that it is too premature to shed more light the issue at this point.

In their letter of interest to acquiring the plant, Amupanda said if the proposal is accepted, they will assign their legal and commercial team to engage with Orano in order to draft a non-disclosure agreement that will pave the way for the commercial engagement.

“As citizens organized under the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement – a movement led and pioneered mainly by a conglomeration of young professionals concerned about the sustainable future of our country – have decided to present you with our firm proposal to engage with Orano Mining Namibia. We are making an offer for us to buy 100% of your shareholding in Erongo Desalination Plant,” he said.

The Erongo Desalination Plant is one of the largest desalination plants in southern Africa. In 2019, the plant achieved a total of 50 billion litres of potable water produced since it started operating in 2010.

Originally built by Orano (then Areva Resources Namibia) to supply water to its Trekkopje Mine near Arandis, the desalination plant is now an important contributor to the overall supply of drinkable water delivery system managed by Namwater, providing approximately 75% of the overall drinking water for the town of Swakopmund as well as the nearby uranium mines and other industries.