Filmmakers capture Covid-19 impact on Africa

A team of filmmakers recently embarked on documentary project capturing how COVID-19 has taken the African continent by storm, to be aired on DSTV, Channel 139 on 28 August.

The project, managed by Umwe Africa features lockdown, law enforcement, police brutality, GBV, housing & food security and the general impact it has had in various communities. Over 20 students from 17 countries around the world are involved in this project and Namibia earned its place to share Namibian experiences.

This thirty-minute documentary does not only focus in Namibia but also shares stories from Nigeria, Egypt, Uganda and Kenya. With only a few episodes released to start the real-life awareness, Umwe intends to produce more episodes through the help from sponsors. They therefore call on corporates to come on board and help finance more episodes that can change the perception of many and call on more Namibians and the rest of the world, to become more responsible, through their behavior.

“We are determined to get 5 million youth to watch these episodes. We believe this is a golden opportunity to work with broadcasters from all over and sponsors who believe in the power of knowledge and youth,” said Jörg Walter, one of the co-founders of Umwe Africa.

Its first episode can be viewed at 15h00 Central African time on DSTV Channel 139 and can be viewed again at 16h00 on 29 August. Interested sponsors can contact them at [email protected], www.umweafrica.com or +264813146034.

Umwe Africa is a social enterprise founded in 2018 by Jörg Walter and Bryan Nakambonde. The organization is dubbed as the first to focus on producing African news for youth and solely on social media.