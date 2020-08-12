Select Page

Envisaged economic transformation of Oranjemund kicks-off as parties ink MOU

Posted by | Aug 20, 2020 |

The Oranjemund Town Council on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OMDis Town Transformation Agency for the economic transformation of the town of Oranjemund.

The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed at Council Chambers on Thursday the Mayor of Oranjemund, His Worship Cllr. Henry Coetzee, and the management of both parties.

The Chairperson of the Management Committee (MC), Cllr Toivo Auala, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shali Akwaanyenga for Oranjemund Town Council and General Manager of OMDis, Mr. Tony Bessinger signed the MoU on behalf of their respective entities.

This MOU outlines the nature of the partnership between OTC and OMDis. The MoU aims to benefit the town of Oranjemund and its community; to encourage and promote smart partnership between public and private sector investments for the benefit of the local economy, and to ensure that total economic transformation is realized.

The main goal of the MoU meanwhile is to promote and create an enabling environment for the sustainable development of new industries and SMEs, while at the same time offering incentives to both existing and new businesses through Council property and investment policies.

Caption: Back row (Left to Right ): Charles Kakuru (LED & Community Development Manager – OTC), Aunie Gideon (Business Development Manager -OMDIS), HW Cllr Henry Coetzee (Mayor of Oranjemund). Front row (Left to Right): Tony Bessinger (General Manager – OMDIS), Hon Toivo Auala (Chairperson of MC- OTC), Shali Akwaanyenga – (CEO of OTC).

 

