Select Page

Namibia calls for an immediate restoration of democratic governance and constitutional order in Mali

Posted by | Aug 20, 2020 |

Namibia calls for an immediate restoration of democratic governance and constitutional order in Mali

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on Wednesday condemned the coup d’etat undertaken by elements of the military in Mali on Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in a statement said the coup d’etat constitutes a violation of the principles of the African Union and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which call for the “condemnation and rejection of unconstitutional changes of governments.”

“Moreover, the coup d’etat is contrary to the African Union’s solemn commitment of ‘Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2020’ as one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063. Namibia aligns itself to the statements issued by both the chair of the African Union and the chairperson of the African Union Commission which reaffirm the African Union principle of the total rejection of unconstitutional change of power,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said Namibia calls for an immediate restoration of democratic governance and constitutional order in Mali and for an immediate release of all political leaders arbitrarily detained. (Xinhua).

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Energy for small buildings

Energy for small buildings

28 September 2012

Marine communication unmatched

Marine communication unmatched

9 October 2015

DHL invests big in sub-Sahara Africa

DHL invests big in sub-Sahara Africa

3 July 2015

Continental free trade area will have to work for regional integration first – index shows integration is low

Continental free trade area will have to work for regional integration first – index shows integration is low

25 March 2019