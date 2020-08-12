The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on Wednesday condemned the coup d’etat undertaken by elements of the military in Mali on Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in a statement said the coup d’etat constitutes a violation of the principles of the African Union and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which call for the “condemnation and rejection of unconstitutional changes of governments.”

“Moreover, the coup d’etat is contrary to the African Union’s solemn commitment of ‘Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2020’ as one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063. Namibia aligns itself to the statements issued by both the chair of the African Union and the chairperson of the African Union Commission which reaffirm the African Union principle of the total rejection of unconstitutional change of power,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said Namibia calls for an immediate restoration of democratic governance and constitutional order in Mali and for an immediate release of all political leaders arbitrarily detained. (Xinhua).