Olafika SME mentorship and training programme gets N$1, 8 million sponsorship

The Olafika SME Mentorship and Training Programme, targeted at mentoring local entrepreneurs recently received N$1.8million sponsorship.

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company being the main partner sponsored the programme to the tune of N$900,000, for the programme management and administration.

“The best captains are made during the harshest of storms, we are excited to be supporting an initiative which is further reinforcing the making of the best entrepreneurs during this Covid-19 storm,” Namibia Diamond Trading Company CEO, Brent Eiseb said.

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, the Local Economic Development Agency within the Ministry of Urban Rural Development and the Twapewa Kadhikwa Institute of Entrepreneurship have partnered onto the programme by sharing the remaining N$900,000 of the budget towards Olafika system design, content formulation, course outline and the development of the mentorship framework among others.

“An important step in the development of entrepreneurship had been made, providing entrepreneurs with training, mentoring and practical advice towards access to finance and innovation,” Thomas Keller, the Resident Representative of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Namibia said.

The Deputy Director for Local Economic Development Agency, Lahja Hipondoka said the success of this programme is that all the trained entrepreneurs (mentees) benefit from the support of their local authorities’ LED officers to focus on the development of production capacity, the introduction of technologies and innovations or the export orientation.

The funds have been allocated towards setting up of the e-learning process, tools, systems and assessment, programme administration and management, as well as the development of the course material and mentorship framework. The awarded funding is also intended to create or support existing mentoring matches and help to increase positive attitudes toward e-learning, the best mentees’ business will be receiving various incentives and support during the duration of the programme.

The Olafika SME Development and Mentorship Programme kicked off on 1 July 2020 and will stretch until April 2021 with 150 entrepreneurs (77 male and 78 female) selected from all over Namibia.

“Olafika appeals for special attention to SMEs encouraging companies to respond with flexibility, compassion and solidarity to the impact on SMEs and to honour current contracts to the greatest extent possible. Engagement with suppliers is essential to ensure decent working conditions in global supply chains while providing support for business continuity by allowing flexibility in delivery and quotas,” said Twapewa Kadhikwa, the founder behind Olafika.

Caption: Twapewa Kadhikwa, the founder behind Olafika.