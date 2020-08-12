NFA participates in FIFA Academy Analysis Project

NFA – The Namibia Football Association (NFA)will participate in the FIFA High performance Project Academy Analysis following a successful submission of the application.

On 20 June a local panel of specialist in administration and technical came together to shortlist 13 academies after recommendations came through from the various Regional Chairpersons, that had been invited to submit applications for participation in the program.

NFA Acting Technical Director Jaqueline Shipanga in her address to the panel of specialist said “in line with the Implementing a new program to promote talent development requires a good understanding of the football ecosystem in each country and the various factors driving local talent development. It is important that we are inclusive, transparent and based our selection on facts and statistics in order to support those academies that has been contributing to Identifying and Developing Talent in our country”.

Shipanga roped in the services of FIFA Regional Instructor for administration Mathew Haikali as project coordinator, CAF Instructor Willem Kapukare and National Teams Fitness and Conditioning Coach Charl Botha to all be available to assist the academies and be involve in Youth Development in order to ensure both men and women football benefit, including all national teams, domestic leagues as well as setting up more scouting opportunities for boys and girls across the country”.

For the Academy analysis, FIFA is partnering with the Belgian company double pass, 20 years of experience in analyzing and optimizing talent development systems more than 2300 analyses worldwide in 18 countries over 5 continents.

As such the panel of specialists were tasked with proposing 13 academies, which will be equally surveyed (online approach), with three of them will have an additional interactive part with a Talent Development Expert of double pass.

This analysis will be the basis for an extensive support program from 2021 onwards and will afford the MA a better understanding of the academies that produce players for youth national teams

The two FIFA experts assigned to Namibia are Hesterine de Reus from Holland and Luis Miguel Del Risco Spanish/Colombian.

The analysis will include an in-depth analysis combination of online survey and interviews including Online surveys with key stakeholders of the Academy (General Technical Management and Coaches).

These academies will be required to submit some key documents, which will be analyzed as well as interviews with key persons of the Academy, presentation of their training of the facilities, also the academies will be required to upload a video record of a typical training session.

Hendrik Dawids, Erongo Football Region Chairperson says that there has been a neglect or no focus on youth structures and this new development will provide an impetus for the realization that talent development should start at grassroots and youth development.

“As Erongo, we welcome that Swakopmund FC has been chosen as one of the academies to be surveyed, as they have proven over the years that if given the necessary support they can produce more quality players”.

A set off criteria was set for the selection and the panel of specialists, based on information at hand selected the following academies:

1) NFA Elite Girls Centre, GIRLS FOOTBALL ACADEMY

2)Khomas Football Region, TURA MAGIC ACADEMY

3) Erongo Football Region, SWAKOPMUND FC

4) Oshana Football Region, A-CLASS SOCCER ACADEMY

5) Khomas Football Region, KASAONA FOOTBALL ACADEMY

6)Khomas Football Region, KAIZEN FOOTBALL ACADEMY

7) Khomas Football Region, SWALLOWS FOOTBALL ACADEMY

8) Otjozondjupa Football Region, OTJIWARONGO FOOTBALL ACADEMY

9) Kunene Football Region, OUTJO FOOTBALL ACADEMY

10) Otjozondjupa Football Region, ORWETOVENI CITY PRO ACADEMY

11) //Karas Football Region, //KARAS FOOTBALL ACADEMY

12) Khomas Football Region, ARCADIA YOUTH FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT

13) Kavango East Football Region,RUNDU EXCELLENT FOOTBALL ACADEMY