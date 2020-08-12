Arts Council announces second round of COVID-19 relief fund beneficiaries

The National Arts Council of Namibia, Arts & Culture COVID-19 Relief Fund approved an additional amount of N$342,000 for the cultural and creative industries for the second round of applications.

47 eligible applications were received for the second cycle for review, which include 25 individuals, 11 groups and 11 organizations. Out of the 47 applications, six individuals, six groups and two organisations were successful.

This brings the total of reviewed applications thus far to 82 with 24 successful applications. The successful applications to date are made up of: 11 individuals, six groups and seven organisations.

Eligible applications were reviewed by the Arts and Culture Covid-19 Relief Fund Committee, which is composed of 7 experts from the public and private sectors in the fields of art, culture, heritage, craft, music, media, and law.

The second round beneficiaries are: Afro-Music, Arts and Culture (N$ 74, 000); Frans Art Training School (N$75, 000); Joseph Madisia (N$30,000), Nam Acting (N$13,700), Khomas Region; Oe Gub Cultural Group (N$8000); Project Room (N$34,300); Blaqhouse Entertainment (N$38,900) and Grassroots Entertainment (N$57,100).

The total sum awarded for both the first and second cycle is N$ 644 300. The next cycle results will be made public on 28 August, 17 September, 1 and 15 October. Fund applications are open until 30 September . The application toolkit is available online via the National Arts Council of Namibia, Arts & Culture website.