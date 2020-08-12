Katjaerua to head Bankers Association for the next 5 years

The Bankers Association recently appointed Brian Katjaerua as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO,) on a five-year term, effective 01 August 2020.

The Board Chairperson, Ester Kali congratulated Katjaerua on his appointment, stating that the Board was looking forward to BAN and the broader banking industry being the beneficiary of his proven track record and various accolades.

Katjaerua has several years experience at FirstRand Namibia, having been their Group LegalAdvisor/Company Secretary, heading up First National Bank of Namibia Homeloans Department, and having been their Head of Regulatory and Market Conduct. He was recently a consultant at Katjaerua Legal Practitioners. He holds a Master of Business Administration and LLM degrees from the University of Stellenbosch, another LLM in International Trade from the University of Namibia, and is an admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia.

Before joining FNB in 2006 as its Group Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mr. Katjaerua held the position of Senior Financial Analyst at the Central Bank of Namibia. As acting CEO (Principal Officer) at Outsurance Namibia between 2012 and 2015, he wore dual hats by being the former Deputy Chairman at FNB for its Retirement Fund as well.

He currently chairs the Roads Authority of Namibia Board and also serves on various other boards in the financial services space in Namibia.

Katjaerua looks forward to this new chapter and assured the public that it’s only in the best interest of BAN’s mandate to lead and guide with its business objectives.

“Thank you to the board for entrusting my expertise and may this new chapter in a new time of so much uncertainty be grounded by its objectives to take BAN to greater heights,” he said.