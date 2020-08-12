Windhoek’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase

The Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula on Monday announced 190 new COVID-19 positive cases, of which 152 emanate from the capital, Windhoek.

Shangula in the daily update said while only 25 of the new cases were recorded from Erongo in the past 24 hours, Windhoek cases continue to increase as Walvis Bay reaches its peak.

According to Shangula the 25 new cases recorded at Erongo include 17 from the formerly epicentre Walvis Bay and eight from Swakopmund. The other cases emanated from the different regions across the country.

Meanwhile in the update the minister said Namibia’s death toll due to COVID-19 has climbed to 36, with cumulative confirmed cases now at 4344, of which 2379 have recovered, leaving 1929 as active cases.