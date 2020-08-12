Film Commission awards bursaries to College of the Arts students

The Namibia Film Commission, in line with its mandate to support and develop the local film industry awarded full tuition bursaries to twelve final year College of the Arts (COTA) students.

Alltogether, the bursaries come to N$90,000.

Over the last five years the Commission supported over 52 second and third year College students specializing in TV production with full tuition fees. With this programme, the commission supports upcoming creatives with the necessary skills, knowledge and tools to contribute to the film and creative industry as well as derive a decent livelihood from their craft.

The programme has so far proved successful, as many of the young graduates have been absorbed by local film companies and broadcast houses such as the NBC. In addition, top performing students are attached as trainees on the commission’s annual short films project to acquire on the job training.

“We are committed to continue this partnership with the College until such time a state of the arts film school becomes a reality, with the potential to turn Namibia into a Southern African film hub,” said the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Florence Haifene.

The acting Head of the Media Arts and Technology Studies Department at the College of the Arts, Anthony Auxab expressed his “profound gratitude to the Namibian Film Commission for the continued relationship that enables the future of so many of our students. The support of the commission speaks volumes in what we are able to achieve with key partnerships. Thank you for pledging your support once again in such difficult times.”

The Commission said it has allocated a whopping 85% of its annual budget to industry support ranging from content creation to capacity building.

As part of its Covid-19 relief measures, the Commission is allocating funds to 15 successful Covid-19 themed short and documentary films, while providing Personal Protective Equipment for local shoots. This call-out closes on 30 September.

Caption: Executive Secretary of the Namibia Film Commission, Florence Haifene.