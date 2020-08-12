New EES ‘Magic’ video leads nation to stand together in unity

Renowned songwriter, singer and performer, EES, has just released his latest music video “Magic” which is his contribution to unite the nation.

Reflecting on the pervasive disruption all Namibians are suffering, EES stated “Namibia is currently facing some of its most challenging times with an economic crisis which roughly started three years ago and the COVID pandemic that has locked down many opportunities for businesses to operate as usual.

He thus hopes that his noble efforts will give Namibians strength and show what the nation can achieve when standing together in unity.

The song is packed with many very motivational and positive video images that EES, in connection with “Local Tourism is Lekker” Facebook Group of Nrupesh Soni, uses to invite Namibians to send their videos of the last three months to him. He is asking for videos that show Namibians sing along to the song and or any videos that show how they are helping others in need during this time.

The new music video is also packed with high profile Namibian celebrities like the model Behati Prinsloo Levine, former Miss Universe Michelle McClean, Namibian Rugby Captain Jacques Burger, Patrick from PDK, Dillish Mathews, Nadja Breytenbach, Oteya, Ras Sheehama, Shishani, Liz Ehlers, KP Illest, Riaan Smit, ML, The Hunta, Zuluboy Amadazfloor – Gweri Socks, Wabuseun, Hansolo, Ixa and many more proud Namibians.

“We urge all Namibians to share this special video and start building a strong and united country for our future generations.YES-JA!”