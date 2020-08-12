Select Page

Presidential Advisor tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by | Aug 14, 2020 |

Presidential Advisor, Mrs Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the presidency announced on Friday.

Zaamwani-Kamwi who remains asymptomatic, commenced self- isolation on Tuesday, 11 August after coming in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to the presidency, President Hage Geingob undertook a precautionary COVID-19 test on 11 August, of which the results came out negative on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the presidency will be disinfected over the weekend and staff members will work from home for the coming 7 day period. Only essential staff will report for duty.

 

