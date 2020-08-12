Average road crashes, fatalities decline due to COVID-19 restrictions – MVA

According to recent data from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA), the country has recorded a positive road safety trend in the first half of this year, recording an average decrease of 14, 15 and 14% respectively for crashes, injuries and fatalities, as compared to 2018 and 2019,

The decline was also observed from March 2020, with a major slump evident in April due to the nationwide lockdown because of COVID-19, which restricted traveling, the MVA said in a statement this week.

“Thus, the number of crashes reported during March 2020 are 59 percent less than the monthly average for 2020, whereas April fatalities were 60 percent below the monthly average for 2020,” she added.

Despite the positive trend, MVA Fund’s Chief Executive, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku expressed concern over the recent collisions, pedestrian-related and roll-over crashes accounting for 50% pedestrian deaths on Namibian roads, more especially from 19 to 26 July.

“While COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide, people are moving and thus making vulnerable road users more susceptible to pedestrian related crashes, injuries or death,” she said, adding that most of these fatalities were recorded in the Khomas, Oshikoto and Kavango East regions.

Martins-Hausiku has since urged the public against unnecessary movement on the road and especially those related to social activities during weekends.