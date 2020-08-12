Agribank suspends information sharing road show

Agribank has suspended the “Let’s Talk” stakeholder engagement road show with immediate effect, following the recent announcement of new COVID-19 regulations by the President.

The objective of the road show is to share information about the stimulus package for the stakeholders to have a better understanding of the benefits of the package and any other matter of mutual interest.

According to the bank in a statement, all other planned farmers information days and similar public engagements by the Bank that are likely to be attended by more than 10 persons are similarly suspended until the situation is reviewed by the government on 28 August.

So far, the road show has covered the Khomas, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, Karas, Hardap, Erongo and Kunene regions. The remaining regions of Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Kavango West, Kavango East and the Zambezi will be covered at a later stage.

Announcing the suspension of the road show, Agribank’s Chief Executive Officer, Sakaria Nghikembua, noted that the Bank is an essential service provider and therefore all offices will remain open countrywide.

“However, I once again urge staff and our clients to always ensure compliance with the COVID-19 preventative measures as put in place, including personal hygiene and social distancing. We encourage our clients to use emails, telephone calls or other electronic channels for any business-related queries during these period, although physical visits to the offices are still permitted,” said.

Nghikembua said the bank will continue to monitor the environment, and should there be new announcements from government, or new operational requirements for the Bank, the public will be informed accordingly through the media.

Caption: Farmers from Khorixas and surrounding areas in the Kunene region recently Attended Agribank’s stakeholders engagement session in Khorixas.