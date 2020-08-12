Young engineer’s services company drawn as winner in third round of Economist SME Free Advertising competition

The winner of the third round of the Economist SME Free Advertising competition is Martha Kautanevali of M’WAANYOKA Investments, a company that is on a roll to expand its role in the property services sector.

A civil engineer by profession, the young Martha saw the opportunities that come with serving the property market, so she expanded her scope to offer a range of ancillary services that meet the requirements of her clients.

Registered as a Close Corporation, M’WAANYOKA Investments was established last year with the goal to provide its customers with high quality products and services while finding a niche in the market based on price and quality.

Martha has set her goals high, aspiring to compete with established industry leaders. “We strive to have a company with young, professional, intellectually independent individuals to provide an affordable service and for all our clients to be happy and maintain a relationship. We operate on the principles of warm, friendly and disciplined service,” she said.

Amongst others, their range of services include house designs ready for municipal approval, supply and delivery of goods, cleaning services, event planning as well as training and development.

“Our team understands the importance of having a clean environment even in times of COVID-19. That is why we do all the scrubbing, dusting, polishing and fumigation so you and your household or staff can focus on the tasks at hand,” she advised.

A native of the Ohangwena region, Martha describes herself as highly motivated and enthusiastic about her business. Looking at her own future contribution to Namibian society, she said “I have a high interest in changing lives and improving the business sector. I would like to contribute to the employment in our county and show the youth the importance and benefits of owning a business. I am a young, ambitious and energetic person who has developed a mature and responsible approach to any task I undertake or situation presented to me.”

Martha’s company is now automatically entered for the final draw for the big prize of N$15,000 free advertising in the Economist for a month. The final draw will be conducted after the fourth round of the competition has taken place. It will be between the four winners of the monthly draws.

M’WAANYOKA Investments is located at ERF 399, Ottawa Street, Otjimuise in Windhoek.

They can be contacted via email at [email protected] or at Tel. 081 413 1564.