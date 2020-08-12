More food relief for stricken Twaloloka community

The Twaloloka informal settlement at Walvis Bay which was destroyed by a devastating fire earlier this month, received more relief this week when Telecom Namibia donated a large number of food hampers to the community.

Telecom’s Senior Manager for Regional Operations in Erongo, Jens Paschke presented the hampers to Dennis Basson, the Fire Chief at the Walvis Bay municipality’s Mautamanene Fire Station, during the handover ceremony.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we found it necessary to lend a helping hand to a community which was left destitute and we hope that this donation brings relief and makes a difference to the livelihoods of this community” said Mr Paschke.

“It warms our hearts to know that we can make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens. Similarly, we hope our contribution inspires other businesses to come onboard by donating to various vulnerable communities across the country. I urge all Namibians to work together in combating social ills – only together we can make a difference,” he concluded.

Dennis Basson (left), the Walvis Bay Municipal Fire Chief at Mautamanene Fire Station received the large donation of relief food from Jens Paschke, Telecom Namibia’s Senior Manager: Regional Operations for the Erongo region.