Windhoek upgraded to Category B scenerio as water situation improves

Posted by | Aug 13, 2020 |

The City of Windhoek Municipality on Thursday said, Windhoek has been upgraded to a Category B scenario according to the water scarcity index of the City’s Water Management Plan.

This means that demand can be met with the available supply from dams, reclaim and groundwater sources utilized at a non-sustainable level for two rainy seasons as from May 2020, the municipality said in a statement.

According to the municipality despite the improvement, Windhoek remains in a water scarce region and weather patterns remain uncertain.

“We should all adopt smart lifestyles and use water responsibly. The more you save, the less you pay,” they added.

Meanwhile, the municipality also announced that it is currently busy with an exercise to clean its reservoirs around the city and during this process, water interruption and/or low water pressure may be experienced as a result of this exercise.

 

