Current offer for reparations made by the German government remains an outstanding issue – Geingob

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob has expressed satisfaction with progress following a status briefing on the negotiations on genocide, apology, and reparations between Namibia and Germany

The presidency in a statement said Geingob called the briefing meeting Tuesday where he received a status update from the Special Envoy, Zed Ngavirue, ahead of the final round of negotiations on a date that is yet to be announced.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation and compromise in diplomacy, Geingob thanked and applauded Ngavirue for the significant progress made in Phase I of a critical mission for the country.

“It appears as if you have finished the task that I had assigned to you,” Geingob added.

Geingob also thanked the Vice President for the diligent manner in which he continues to carry out the delegated task of Chair of the Special Political Cabinet Committee on Genocide, Apology, and Reparations.

According to the presidency, the current offer for reparations made by the German Government remains an outstanding issue and is not acceptable to the Namibian Government.

The Special Cabinet Committee held on March 5, 2020, directed the Special Envoy to continue with negotiations for a revised offer.

Meanwhile, the presidency said close to five years have passed following the appointment of Special Envoys by the governments of Namibia and Germany, including the commencement of negotiations.

Between 2015 and 2020, eight rounds of negotiations have taken place, alternating between Berlin, Germany, and Namibia. Moreover, 15 meetings of the Special Political Cabinet Committee on Genocide, Apology, and Reparations Chaired by the Vice President have taken place, the presidency said.