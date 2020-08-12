Namibia focuses on the development of women’s cricket, appoints new national coach

Cricket Namibia has appointed South African born Francois van der Merwe as the women’s national head coach, in a move aimed to grow the game, especially in the development of girls and women’s cricket.

Cricket Namibia’s Marketing Manager, Natalia Nauyoma in a statement said the newly appointed coach’s focus is to promote girls and women’s cricket in all regions of Namibia, and to put structures in place to have a pipeline for all age groups to ultimately feed the national team.

Cricket Namibia is confident with the appointment of the new women’s head coach and believe in the rise of the women and girls cricket in our country, she added

“The vision for the national team is to qualify for all major ICC tournaments and to develop the national players where they can get contracts in various T20 leagues all over the world,” Van der Merwe said.

According to Van der Merwe it is important to grow the love for the game through mass participation under the young girls, and for them to ultimately make progress from soft ball cricket into hard ball cricket.

Van der Merwe, 44, born in South Africa represented the North West Province in all age group cricket levels, made his list A debut in 1996 and first class debut in 2000 for the North West Dragons. Being a professional cricketer, he played in various club leagues in the UK from 1997 to 2009.