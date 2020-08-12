Health Ministry receives boost from the UNFPA to help address women’s sexual reproductive health and rights

Namibia on Thursday received reproductive health kits and dignity kits from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) valued at N$4,262,694.

The donation included 6000 Dignity/Hygiene kits, and 183 Emergency Reproductive Health Kits, of which each kit will serve 30,000 people.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on receiving the donation said the UNFPA has been supporting sexual and reproductive health policies, guidelines, training, equipment and actual commodities to improve sexual and reproductive health for women and girls.

“It has also supported the Ministry with other health related needs and emergencies. Violence against women and girls is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world,” he said,

According to Shangula gender-violence undermines the health, dignity, security and autonomy of its victims, yet it remains shrouded in a culture of silence.

“Victims of violence can suffer sexual and reproductive health consequences, including forced and unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, traumatic fistula, sexually transmitted infections including HIV, and even death,” he added.

Shangula said the received support is in line with Ministry’s strategic interventions for post-violence care.

“We really thank the UN and UNFPA in particular, for this generous donation. It would surely go a long way in addressing women’s reproductive health, particularly access to emergency reproductive health medical services,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister urged the Central Medical Store and the Directorate of Primary Health Care Services to coordinate the distribution of these commodities and equipment effectively.

Caption: The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on receiving the donation fromMs. Dennia Gayle, UNFPA Country Representative.