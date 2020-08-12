Select Page

Air Namibia suspends domestic flights as COVID-19 pandemic hits-hard

The national airline has temporarily suspended all its domestic flights for a period of 18 days effective 12 August until 29 August.

Domestic flight operations will resume on 30 August and additionally, the suspension of regional flights is extended until 20 September and 30 September for Frankfurt flights, depending on the reopening of international borders, the airlinesCorporate Communications Officer Twaku Kayofa said Wednesday.

“The latest development is in alignment with Namibia’s travel restrictions as stipulated in Stage 3 regulations, aimed at curbing the further spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Kayofa said Air Namibia will introduce flexible rebooking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates.

“For domestic flights, all tickets purchased on or before Aug. 12 August 2020 will be offered one free change to a new travel date until 31 October 2020. Customers may change
their bookings online or email us at [email protected],” he added.

“Air Namibia joins the world in fighting COVID-19, a global health pandemic. The safety of our passengers, staff and the nation at large remains at the heart of our operations,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

