COVID-19 cases run amock – Lockdown restrictions reverted to stage three

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob on Wednesday reverted the country to stage three of lockdown following rising cases of COVID-19 which are now around 3,400

“We are aware that the economy is hurting and this is why we have to take such decisions. All of us must take responsibility to protect ourselves and families,” he said.

Geingob said a curfew will be imposed for 16 days. The curfew which commenced effective, from 12 August midnight will end on 28 August.

The curfew will apply to the most affected local authority areas of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and Arandis, as well as Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth.

Outlining the details of the newly approved measures as part of the national strategy to combat COVID-19 in the country, Namibia’s Health Minister, Kalumbi Shangula said no movement of persons will be permitted in the restricted areas between 20:00 to 05:00 daily, during the specified period, unless such person is in possession of an authorizing permit as essential service providers.

“To enforce this regulation, checkpoints will be introduced at specified locations within the city of Windhoek and on the parameters of the restricted areas to control movements,” he added.

Meanwhile, under stage-3 restrictions, public gatherings will be limited to 10 persons, including weddings, funerals, and religious gatherings.