NAMDIA joins initiative to assist the homeless

Local diamond entity, Namdia today put its weight to the second edition of the MTC Knockout Project by endorsing personality Che Ulenga in one of the most anticipated entertainment shows geared to tackling a social ill.

The MTC Knockout Project, which is a charity course aimed at tackling social ills in society will this year address and amplify discourse around homelessness while raising funds to the course.

NAMDIA, like last year today announced its commitment yet again to the course with a sponsorship to the amount of N$50,000 and endorsing media personality Ulenga who is paired as Sally Boss Madam for the event.

At the sponsorship announcement, NAMDIA CEO Kennedy Hamutenya lauded MTC for the initiative while revealing the eventual realities that the COVID 19 pandemic has brought on society.

“We have seen the realities that COVID-19 has brought upon our society and the economy as a whole. People have lost jobs and this only means more people on the streets. In such devastating times, collaborations are or paramount importance and we are thus happy to call on other stakeholders to join the team. We are stronger together and we can surely make a change,” said Hamutenya.

Sharing the same sentiments was Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer of MTC who applauded the diamonds giant for coming on board to collaborate and taking the lead.

“Without such partnerships, we as MTC cannot do this alone. We thus thank NAMDIA for choosing to be part of this fight with and choosing Che to be your ambassador on this journey. This will not just be a music concert but an event for social change,” said Ekandjo who called on the public to purchase tickets with Webtickets at a fee of N$50 which allows the public to view the show online and N$500 for the live experience at the theatre.

All proceeds will be directed to the homelessness course with the main event scheduled for 3 October 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia.

A jubilant Ulenga commended NAMDIA for endorsing the her but more for its involvement to the course.

“I would like to thank NAMDIA for believing in me. This fight is bigger than the personality. NAMDIA continues to play a big role and is no stranger to assisting the plights of society especially during this pandemic. The idea is not to change the situation in a day but to unite a society and a nation to lay a foundation of housing solutions. Come the 3 October, I will be ready to bring my best on that stage performing as Sally Boss Madam and blow a roof over the brothers and sister who are homeless,” said Ulenga.