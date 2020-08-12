Multichoice donates KN95 face masks, disposable isolation gowns to health ministry

MultiChoice Namibia this week donated a total of 3,500 KN95 face masks and 3,500 disposable isolation gowns worth N$609,868.70 to the Ministry of Health and Social Services intended for frontline health workers in support towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze applauded the government, the medical fraternity, private sector and the general public for their collective efforts towards the fight against COVID-19 in these unprecedented times.

Gertze said as a business their collaboration with the UN has allowed them to deploy critical newsworthy information through the UN Public service announcement campaign.

In addition to the medical equipment, in April, MultiChoice Namibia provided financial assistance in excess of N$300,000 to their installers countrywide and maintenance staff.

“Additionally, we launched campaign offers to subscribers between March and June this year to provide FREE package upgrades to our DStv and GOtv customers. As circumstances required Namibians to spend more time at home, we also did content pull downs by making news, kids and edutainment channels more widely available across all packages at no additional cost. MultiChoice’s support to fight the COVID-19 pandemic therefore showcases its support in excess of N$1 million,” Gertze added.

While receiving the donation at the COVID-19 Communication Centre, the Minister of Health, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula commended MultiChoice Namibia for the service they are providing the nation. It is through MultiChoice that we first heard about the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China.

“It is also through MultiChoice that we get daily updates from the Director General of the World Health Organisation. It is through MultiChoice that we came to know about the spread of the infection throughout the country, and the severity and burden it places on nations,” Dr Shangula said. “I would like to encourage MultiChoice Namibia to continue to serve the people. Information is a powerful tool. Thank you for this generous donation which will serve our health workers well.”

Caption: Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula receiving PPEs from MultiChoice Namibia’s Managing Director Roger Gertze at the COVID-19 Communication Centre/Khomas Regional Council in Windhoek on 10 August.