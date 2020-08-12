Inland Revenue office closes for two-days – Positive COVID-19 case recorded

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, 11 August announced that a staff member based at its Inland Revenue office in Windhoek tested positive for Covid-19 and the entire building where the offices are housed will be closed until 12 August for disinfection.

During this temporary closure of the building the tax services such as Income Tax Assessments, Tax Directives, payment Reconciliation, Customer Care and Cash Offices will unfortunately be closed.

Services rendered from the Head Office/ Main Building, Fiscus Building, Transnamib Building and others are unaffected. As such, VAT Assessment, Debt Management, Large Taxpayers and New Business services will continue operating as normal.

Normal businesses in the Inland Revenue Building will resume on 13 August.