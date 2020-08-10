Public enterprises minister reminds new Namcor board of their fiduciary duties

A Chartered Accountant by profession and a seasoned board member of many parastatals and private companies, Jennifer Comalie, has been named the new chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Petroleum Corporation (Namcor).

Ms Comalie is supported in her duties by MTC’s Tim Ekandjo as Vice Chair and other members Engelhardt Kongoro, Florentia Amuenje, Onni-Ndangi Iithete, Selma Shimutwikeni and Tresia //Gowases.

The board was announced on Monday, 10 August by the Minister of Public Enterprises, Hon Leon Jooste.

Jooste reminded the new board of its fiduciary duties and that it is their task to steer the company at a strategic level.

Chair of the new Board of Director of the National Petroleum Corporation, Ms Jennifer Comalie.