Local lecturer makes it to International Criminal Court Investigators list

Dr Pilisano Masake, a lecturer and Deputy Head of Department: Social Sciences, in the Faculty of Human Sciences, at NUST was recently included in the List of Professional Investigators of the

International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC is the permanent institution that is vested with the mandate to prosecute and punish persons responsible for the commission of the most serious crimes of international concern. The ICC complements national courts and strives to build a just world.

In a letter addressed to Masake from Esteban Peralta Losilla, Chief: Counsel Support Section, ICC, he indicated that Masake has met the qualifications necessary to be included on

this prestigious list of persons who are eligible to assist in proceedings before the Court.

His duties as a Listed Professional Investigator include investigating core international crimes such as genocide, crime against humanity, war crimes, and crime of aggression.

“I have investigated crimes domestically, and it has always been my aspiration to show case my criminal investigations skills beyond Namibia – thus, this is a massive achievement for me. I

stand to learn and to be exposed to new investigation techniques; gain skills in the field of criminal investigation; gain new experiences and competences,” he said.

Masake holds an LLD in Public Law: International Criminal Law (Stellenbosch University); an LLM (Stellenbosch University); a Masters in Policing Practice (Southern Business School); and

an LLB and B-Juris (UNAM). He has vast experience having previously served as a detective in the Namibian Police Force for over 15 years.

At NUST, since 2017, Dr Masake has lectured various courses that include Crime Investigation, Criminal Procedure and Criminal Law.

“My exposure to international criminal investigation, international criminal procedure, and international criminal law would, in no uncertain terms, empower and afford me an opportunity to gain further knowledge and skills – which can be explicated in the courses that I lecture. In this manner, there is high possibility of skills transfer – from international criminal justice to the criminal justice classroom at the University, for the benefit of the Criminal Justice students and the country at large,” he remarked.

Prof Alinah Segobye, the Dean of the Faculty, said: “As the Faculty and indeed the University, we are honoured by this recognition of the expertise bestowed on Dr Masake. We hope it will

lead to more accolades to his already highly accomplished career.”