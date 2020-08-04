Gymnastics Federation placed under administration due to in-house squabbles, mismanagement

The Namibia’s Sports Commission (NSC) has placed the Namibia Gymnastics Federation (NGF) under administration with immediate effect as of Wednesday, an official announced.

NSC Vice-Chairperson, Alna Similo said the drastic decision was taken due to alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of NGF equipment and funds as well as the ongoing irreconcilable differences and disparities among the members and groupings serving on the NGF Executive.

“The NSC and the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) with the Ministry of Sport have made several attempts to resolve the disputes in an amicable way in the interest of the gymnastics community but all efforts were in vain,” she added.

According to Similo, the NGF will now be managed and administered by an interim committee for four months. The interim committee is set to facilitate investigations into various claims and allegations.

Furthermore, the NGF will undergo a forensic audit by an independent company that will be appointed by the NSC and NNOC, she added.

Meanwhile, the NGF has for several years been characterized by infighting and disputes that have halted the development and growth of athletes in the entire gymnastics fraternity.

Caption: Walvis bay Gymnast doing a routine (Photo by Leandrea Louw).