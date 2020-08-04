Select Page

Indian companies eye business investment opportunities in Namibia amid torrid economic environment

Posted by | Aug 7, 2020 |

Indian companies eye business investment opportunities in Namibia amid torrid economic environment

The High Commission of India in Namibia, Thursday hosted an online business webinar aimed at promoting business and investment opportunities in Namibia.

Around 100 Indian companies during the virtual business interaction expressed their interest in commercial and business ties with Namibia amid the challenging economic conditions prevailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian High Commission in Namibia said.

The High Commissioner of India to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal, during the session, provided a detailed briefing to all participants on opportunities, as also challenges, for Indian companies in the Namibian market.

Speaking during the webinar, Morne Nell from Pupkewitz Group Namibia and Naomi Kefas, a young Namibian entrepreneur, conveyed to Indian counterparts the opportunities available in Namibia of which the Secretary-General Indo African Chamber Of Commerce and Industry, Sunanda Rajendran, listed some follow-up measures to formalize these opportunities.

Agrawal said the sectors of interest discussed during the webinar included agriculture and irrigation, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and health-care, food-grains and food processing, mining and minerals, solar and renewable energy, skilling, ICT and remote learning, among others.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Namibia will organize follow-up sector-specific online business interactions in the coming weeks, for which interested Namibian companies can participate.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Mobipay revolutionises cellphone industry

Mobipay revolutionises cellphone industry

27 January 2012

Regional experts meet in Windhoek to review strategies for managing climate and epidemic disasters

Regional experts meet in Windhoek to review strategies for managing climate and epidemic disasters

17 December 2018

Motor Vehicle Fund to join continent in commemorating Road Safety Day

Motor Vehicle Fund to join continent in commemorating Road Safety Day

17 November 2017

Annual Logistics and Transport Workshop to focus on African trade enhancement

Annual Logistics and Transport Workshop to focus on African trade enhancement

23 July 2018