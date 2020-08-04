Indian companies eye business investment opportunities in Namibia amid torrid economic environment

The High Commission of India in Namibia, Thursday hosted an online business webinar aimed at promoting business and investment opportunities in Namibia.

Around 100 Indian companies during the virtual business interaction expressed their interest in commercial and business ties with Namibia amid the challenging economic conditions prevailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian High Commission in Namibia said.

The High Commissioner of India to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal, during the session, provided a detailed briefing to all participants on opportunities, as also challenges, for Indian companies in the Namibian market.

Speaking during the webinar, Morne Nell from Pupkewitz Group Namibia and Naomi Kefas, a young Namibian entrepreneur, conveyed to Indian counterparts the opportunities available in Namibia of which the Secretary-General Indo African Chamber Of Commerce and Industry, Sunanda Rajendran, listed some follow-up measures to formalize these opportunities.

Agrawal said the sectors of interest discussed during the webinar included agriculture and irrigation, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and health-care, food-grains and food processing, mining and minerals, solar and renewable energy, skilling, ICT and remote learning, among others.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Namibia will organize follow-up sector-specific online business interactions in the coming weeks, for which interested Namibian companies can participate.