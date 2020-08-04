Namibia records 3 new deaths, toll rises to 15

The Minister of Health Kalumbi Shangula, Thursday announced three new COVID-19 deaths, the highest number in 24hrs, 15 bringing the country’s death toll to 15.

The three deaths reported are from Walvis Bay (2) and one from Swakopmund.

A total of 112 positive cases were reported by the Health Ministry on Thursday, with the bulk of the cases emanating from Walvis Bay which recorded 42, Swakopmund (36), and Windhoek (19).

According to Shangula out of the 11 cases recorded in Windhoek, with no known contacts to confirmed cases, all presented with symptoms consistent with Covid 19 signaling that Windhoek now shows more of local transmission.

To date Namibia now has reported 2652 cumulative cases, 563 recoveries and 15 deaths.