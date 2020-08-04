Select Page

Record number of COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hrs reported

Posted by | Aug 6, 2020 |

Record number of COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hrs reported

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday announced a record number of COVID-19 recoveries of 345 cases which he said have now been discharged.

Shangula said that the recoveries again are the result of the government’s shift in the de-isolation policy.

The minister meanwhile said that cases in the capital city Windhoek are increasing exponentially and is really a cause of concern.

Out of a total of 70 samples on Wednesday which tested positive for COVID-19, 26 cases reported from Windhoek, the ages ranging from 6 to 64 years, he added.

To date, Namibia has recorded 2540 cumulative confirmed cases, 556 recoveries, and 12 deaths.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

New trustees at Renaissance

New trustees at Renaissance

30 June 2014

Ohorongo, Support Ulm extends technical development agreement in health for another 5 years

Ohorongo, Support Ulm extends technical development agreement in health for another 5 years

18 September 2019

Skilled offroad drivers collect funds for specialised equipment for small cancer patients

Skilled offroad drivers collect funds for specialised equipment for small cancer patients

20 December 2018

Cancer Association launches 50th Gala Dinner celebrations amid a spike in Cancer cases

Cancer Association launches 50th Gala Dinner celebrations amid a spike in Cancer cases

29 March 2018