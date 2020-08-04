Select Page

Arts Relief Fund awards approximately N$300,000 to struggling artists

Posted by | Aug 6, 2020 |

The Arts and Culture COVID-19 Relief Fund of the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) received 35 eligible applications for the first cycle.

This included 20 individuals and 15 organisations, and no group entries were received and the total amount to awarded for the first cycle is N$302,300.

The Fund confirmed that Eveson Herman, Literature Promotion from the Erongo Region, Micheal Namaseb, Performing Artists from the Khomas Region, Simon Mwaundjange, Visual Artist from the Khomas Region, Victor Mubiana, Craft and Designer from the Zambezi Region and Willenina Hases, Craft from the Khomas Region each received funding of N$2000, from the first cycle.

“Free Your Mind Entertainment, Performing Arts from the Khomas Region received, N$61,000, Obetja Yehinga Organisation Trust, Performing Arts from the Khomas Region received N$50,000, Pencilled Casting, Creative Industry from the Khomas Region received N$74 200 and the Ongoma Trust, Performing Arts from the Khomas Region received N$34 600,” the Fund said.

The next next cycle results will be made public on 13 August, 28 August, 17 September, 1 October and 15 October and the fund applications are open until 30 September, which is available online via the NACN website.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

