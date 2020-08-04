Ninety One appoints Eino Emvula as MD for Namibia, Africa ex-SA

Independent, active global asset manager, Ninety One has appointed Eino Emvula as the new Managing Director for Namibia and Africa ex-SA. Emvula will join Ninety One from Namibia Asset Management (NAM), where he was CEO.

He will officially start his new role on 1 February 2021. Gwyneth Rukoro will continue to lead Ninety One in Namibia as Acting Managing Director.

During the past decade, Emvula has been instrumental in growing NAM into the second largest third-party asset manager in Namibia after Ninety One.

Emvula is a highly respected local business leader with 17 years’ experience in investment analysis and portfolio management within Southern Africa, nine of which in managing NAM, an NSX-listed financial services company.

Emvula was a Founding Director of the Namibia Savings and Investment Association and is currently the Deputy Chairperson.

Commenting on his appointment, Emvula said, “I am excited to be joining Ninety One at such a critical time in the development of its brand and its business on the African continent. The opportunity to join a globally integrated business was one I could not let pass, and I look forward to contributing my experience and ideas as part of this dynamic organisation.”

Thabo Khojane, Managing Director of Ninety One, added, “We take great pride in our African heritage, and with that, our role as a partner to asset owners across the continent. Eino will lead our efforts not just in Namibia, but also across Botswana, Angola and Nigeria. He has the qualifications, passion and vision to take our African business into the future.”

Emvula holds a Master’s Degree in Financial Management from the University of Cape Town, a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning from the University of the Free State, a Postgraduate Certificate in Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management from the University of South Africa and a Bachelor Degree of Commerce from the University of Namibia.

Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, Ninety One, started offering domestic investments in an emerging market.