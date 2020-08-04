Select Page

Central Bank records positive case at Disaster Recovery site

Posted by | Aug 6, 2020 |

Central Bank records positive case at Disaster Recovery site

Bank of Namibia’s Disaster Recovery Site will be closed off for disinfection purposes after a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 at the site.

The Bank said it will also employ partial disinfection at the Windhoek head office and further advised organisations that make use of the its Business Continuity Management facility to temporarily stay away until it is deemed safe.

The public is further being informed that the Bank is still operational, and all services, including its public tills will remain open as the areas affected by the disinfection process are out-of-bounds to the public.

“The Bank remains dedicated to protecting the wellbeing of its staff members, and the public is urged not to panic as all necessary measures have been put in place to adhere to health protocols established with regards to Covid-19,” the Bank said in a statement on 06 August.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Oranjemund’s annual diamond festival shelved until next year

Oranjemund’s annual diamond festival shelved until next year

16 July 2019

Early Xmas for customers, as MTC dishes out free data

Early Xmas for customers, as MTC dishes out free data

19 September 2017

Namibia abandons winter time

Namibia abandons winter time

1 September 2017

Institute for Public Policy calls for fast-tracking of amendments on gun control act

Institute for Public Policy calls for fast-tracking of amendments on gun control act

6 November 2017