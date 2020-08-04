Select Page

Development Bank to alternate staff to reduce risk of operational disruption due to COVID-19

Posted by | Aug 6, 2020 |

Development Bank to alternate staff to reduce risk of operational disruption due to COVID-19

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) this week announced that they will alternate staff in their offices to reduce the risk of operational disruption due to COVID-19.

This means that half of their staff will work from home and the other half will work form their offices in alternating weeks.

DBN in a statement said that the rotation is designed to ensure that they have continuity in the event of a COVID-19 case.

“This will be applied at our Head Office in Windhoek and regional offices in Ongwediva and Rundu, while our office in Walvis Bay is currently closed and its staff are working from home in self-quarantine after a staff member contracted COVID-19,” the Bank explained.

Di-Anna Grobler, Spokesperson for DBN said the move is particularly expected to ensure the continuity of lending to businesses and management and administration of loans, however all their functions will operation on the same system.

“Existing borrowers and stakeholder can make use of telephonic contact, virtual meeting and mails, while prospective applicants can call in advance if face-to-face appointment for assistance are needed,” she encouraged.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Professional management support helps Cospharm map the road to bring more generics to southern Africa

Professional management support helps Cospharm map the road to bring more generics to southern Africa

27 June 2018

Communications Regulatory Authority donates N$25,000 to NUST’s technological response to COVID-19

Communications Regulatory Authority donates N$25,000 to NUST’s technological response to COVID-19

9 April 2020

Song Night, an octave higher with 2017 funding

Song Night, an octave higher with 2017 funding

23 December 2016

Out with the old, in with a new Sage X3 comprehensive business solution

Out with the old, in with a new Sage X3 comprehensive business solution

31 July 2017