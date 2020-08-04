Development Bank to alternate staff to reduce risk of operational disruption due to COVID-19

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) this week announced that they will alternate staff in their offices to reduce the risk of operational disruption due to COVID-19.

This means that half of their staff will work from home and the other half will work form their offices in alternating weeks.

DBN in a statement said that the rotation is designed to ensure that they have continuity in the event of a COVID-19 case.

“This will be applied at our Head Office in Windhoek and regional offices in Ongwediva and Rundu, while our office in Walvis Bay is currently closed and its staff are working from home in self-quarantine after a staff member contracted COVID-19,” the Bank explained.

Di-Anna Grobler, Spokesperson for DBN said the move is particularly expected to ensure the continuity of lending to businesses and management and administration of loans, however all their functions will operation on the same system.

“Existing borrowers and stakeholder can make use of telephonic contact, virtual meeting and mails, while prospective applicants can call in advance if face-to-face appointment for assistance are needed,” she encouraged.