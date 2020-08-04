Private sector Personal Protection Gear to safeguard those healthworkers on the fronline

A kind gesture to help protect healthcare workers on the Covid-19 front lines came this week from a local commercial bank.

FNB Namibia announced on Wednesday that it has procured Personal Protection Gear (PPG) valued at more than N$800,000 for use by healthcare workers in the Ministry of Health and Social Services. The donation comprises 2500 PPG kits.

FNB Chief Executive, Erwin Tjipuka said his bank was concerned about the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections and the severe impact the protracted lockdown has on the economy.

Tjipuka said the bank’s contribution to the fight against Covid-19 is intended to contribute to the revival of the local economy decimated by the lockdown.

“It is true that we are living in challenging times and therefore public and private partnerships become more vital in critical times such as these. Our business purpose of being a trusted partner helping to create a better world, rings true now more than ever as we become more innovative and assist where possible in helping to keep businesses open,” he said.

At the handover ceremony, the health minister, Hon Dr Kalumbi Shangula, said “When a corporate entity assesses the need on the ground and continues to support the government, it is a clear demonstration of Corporate Social Responsibility at work and for that we are grateful. It is partnerships such as these that will move the country forward.”