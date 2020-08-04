Jerry Beukes calls it a day as Training Authority boss

The Namibia Training Authority CEO Jerry Beukes has issued his resignation, effective 30 September 2020. According to the Namibia Training Authority, Beukes is leaving the institution for a career in the project management and private consultancy sector.

Beukes’ five-year contract at the institution would have ended on 31 May 2021.Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Training Authority, Amon Ngavetene the Board has informed the Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation accordingly, and an announcement about interim and continuity arrangements until such time that the vacancy is filled, will be announced in due course.

Ngavetene further said during his tenure, Beukes oversaw significant changes in establishing the Namibia Training Authority as the port of call for technical and vocational skills in Namibia.

“His commitment to the task at hand has resulted in a wide range of tangible improvements to our country’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector. Sound engagement and the delivery of high quality TVET services have been hallmarks of his term in office,” Ngavetene added.