Select Page

Jerry Beukes calls it a day as Training Authority boss

Posted by | Aug 5, 2020 |

Jerry Beukes calls it a day as Training Authority boss

The Namibia Training Authority CEO Jerry Beukes has issued his resignation, effective 30 September 2020. According to the Namibia Training Authority, Beukes is leaving the institution for a career in the project management and private consultancy sector.

Beukes’ five-year contract at the institution would have ended on 31 May 2021.Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Training Authority, Amon Ngavetene the Board has informed the Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation accordingly, and an announcement about interim and continuity arrangements until such time that the vacancy is filled, will be announced in due course.

Ngavetene further said during his tenure, Beukes oversaw significant changes in establishing the Namibia Training Authority as the port of call for technical and vocational skills in Namibia.

“His commitment to the task at hand has resulted in a wide range of tangible improvements to our country’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector. Sound engagement and the delivery of high quality TVET services have been hallmarks of his term in office,” Ngavetene added.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Good relationship made better

Good relationship made better

18 December 2015

Dundee Precious Metals appoints new asset management director

Dundee Precious Metals appoints new asset management director

5 March 2018

Leading with conviction and courage, Ogilvy gets new blood at the top

Leading with conviction and courage, Ogilvy gets new blood at the top

3 February 2017

De Wit to head the legal and collections environment at Bank Windhoek

De Wit to head the legal and collections environment at Bank Windhoek

5 March 2019