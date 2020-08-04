Select Page

17 rhinos and two elephants poached since January

Aug 5, 2020

The country has been robbed of 17 rhinos and two elephants through poaching activities since the January, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said this week.

The Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said the country is winning the fight against poaching despite the recorded cases.

“Namibia has seen a tremendous drop in poaching cases over the years. This is proof that the different measures that the country has employed to curb poaching are working,” Muyunda said.

Namibia has recorded a drastic drop in poaching cases in the past three years.

According to official statistics, last year, the country recorded 59 poaching cases, while in 2018, the country recorded 105 poaching cases.

 

