Boost your immune system this Cancer Awareness Week says CAN

The Cancer Association of Namibia commenced with the Cancer Awareness Week focusing on the importance of the human immune system. The awareness week kicked off on 3 August concluding on 7 August.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Association said this year, while COVID-19 brings along with it many challenges, they will not have public days and campaigns.

“This cancer awareness week let us become, immune smart to become not only cancer, but also COVID-19 aware,” he added.

The Association highlighted that the immune system, seems not to be all geared up to fight the new challenge that is COVID-19 and what it brings with it.

“In most instances preventative immune booster vaccines do assist, but currently the best way to help us all from losing the battle against COVID-19 is to wash hands regularly, sanitize and remain immune focused,” he emphasised.

Hansen meanwhile urged persons with vulnerable immune systems, including those with underlying medical conditions and the older aged community, who have weakened immune systems to be extra cautious.

“The immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that defend the body against infection by attacking germ, protecting against harmful substances and fighting cell changes so that people can stay healthy as possible,” he added.

The main parts of the immune system are the white blood cells, antibodies, the complement system, the lymphatic system, the spleen, the thymus and the bone marrow.