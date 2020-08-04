GridOnline, MTN Namibia ink commercial contract for bulk data transmission services

MTN Namibia and the GridOnline late last month signed their first commercial contract for bulk data transmission services.

The GridOnline is a service offering by NamPower, commercially providing managed bulk data transmission capacity to any licensed ICT operator on an equal opportunity basis.

Nampower in a statement said this significant event demonstrates another example of corporates consolidating efforts to propel the national and Southern African ICT sector forward and stabilising the framework within which development can be streamlined.

The GridOnline is an important enabler for the ICT sector and thus NamPower is delighted to be able to extend this service to ICT providers in the country.

According to Nampower the availability of reliable and affordable telecommunications is seen by both organisations as a fundamental pillar for the growth of a multitude of sectors, including education, trade and industry, medical services, tourism and entertainment, engineering and manufacturing, infrastructure development and effective administration.

MTN Namibia is committed to connecting Namibians from all walks of life to the Global Village, enabling learning, communication and innovation to improve the livelihoods of Namibians and growing the economy and continues to invest in infrastructure, partnerships and new technologies to assist in bringing the country to the cutting edge of modernisation.