Namibia opens up borders for tourists

Namibia will open its doors to tourists from 3 August in a bid to stimulate the tourism sector, the President HE Dr. Hage Geingob said last week.

Addressing the media, Geingob said the initiative is meant to save the tourism sector.

“Tourism sector employs over 100,000 people this is high season starting from July to November. We want to take due care to save livelihoods,” Geingob said.

According to Geingob, international tourists arriving in Namibia will be required to present a 72-hour negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result.

He said tourists will not be subjected to a mandatory quarantine but will however be required to remain at their first initial destination in the country, for a period of 7 days.

He added that a test will be conducted during this period and the tourist will be permitted to proceed with their holiday on day 7, provided the test result is negative.