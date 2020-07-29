Select Page

Development Bank announces Covid-19 case in Walvis office

Aug 3, 2020

The Development Bank of Namibia has announced that one of its Walvis Bay staff has contracted Covid-19. All staff members of Walvis Bay are being tested and are in quarantine until further notice. The branch is closed until further notice and will be disinfected during that period.

In the interim, staff who are in quarantine will continue working from home. In the event of disruption of Walvis Bay operations, the Bank will transfer work to staff members at its Head Office and branches.

Spokesperson for the Bank, Di-Anna Grobler requested that new applicants for finance contact the Bank’s Head Office in Windhoek, and that current borrowers only contact members of the Walvis Bay office in urgent matters, using e-mails.

Talking about the Bank’s response to Covid-19, Grobler said the Bank adheres to current measures nationally and regionally. She added that the Bank is implementing additional contingency measures to ensure the safety of its staff and its customers at all branches, and that these will be announced shortly.

 

