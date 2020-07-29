Crewfield partners with India’s C1 to boost country’s e-procurement space

In a positive development for e-procurement in the country, local company Crewfield Investments recently signed a business partnership agreement with C1 India.

Crewfield Investments as the country’s implementing partner will send human resources for training in India on e-Procurement software solutions, e-Tendering, Reverse e-Auctions, Forward e-Auctions, Value Added Services such as Contract Management, Analytics, e-Sourcing and Consulting to serve the local needs and raise your game in the face of this COVID-19 pandemic, according to Crewfield Investments Business Development Executive, Honest Madzivadondo.

Madzivadondo said for over a decade, C1 India has been a company focused on bringing efficiency, driving profitability and unprecedented progress for enterprises across India and the Middle-East and now to Africa.

“They offer a complete suite of e-Procurement services including Tender Management, e-Auction, Vendor Management, Contract Management and Consulting,” he added.

Since its inception, C1 India has garnered widespread acclaim and recognition. C1 India’s e-procurement project for the Government of Andhra Pradesh made it the youngest company to have won the prestigious National “Golden Icon” Award for Exemplary Implementation of an e-Governance Project in the country in 2004.

The iconic project won some other prestigious awards as well including PC Quest’s ‘Best IT Implementation’ award in 2005, NASSCOM India IT User Award 2006 – Enterprise Value under government category, ‘United Nations Public Service Award’ in 2007 and Harvard University’s ‘Ash Institute’ award for most innovative program in 2007.

“Our services cater for a wide range of diferent domains of the economy. We have worked in the Banking and Financial Sectors (BFSI), Energy & Utility, Engineering & Construction, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Telecom & IT and Government. In the governments’ space, C1 India delivered a web portal for e-Procurement for Government of Delhi in 2010, which it continues to use successfully,” said Sukhdeepak Singh Waraich, Vice President C1 India.

According to Waraich, in the case of government procurement, the benefits might be efficiency, transparency, equity, fairness and encouragement of local business.

“Because e-procurement increases competition, lowers transaction costs, and has potential to minimize time and errors in the bidding process, efficiency is achieved,” he concluded.