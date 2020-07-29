Money heist – Bank Windhoek’s cash in transit contracted staff robbed

Bank Windhoek has confirmed that the staff of the contracted security company which transports cash on behalf of the bank, was held at gunpoint outside the Okahandja Mall while in transit on Friday morning.

The bank in a statement said the amount of money stolen from the security company is yet to be determined.

“No one was injured during the heist and police investigations are continuing,” the bank said in a statement.

Meanwhile the bank said its Okahandja Branch remains open for business and for further enquiries regarding the investigation, on e can contact the Namibian Police Force.