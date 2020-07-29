Virtual Relay proceeds to be donated to affected Twaloloka community

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, this week announced that its Virtual Relay proceeds will be donated to Walvis Bay’s Twaloloka informal settlement residents who experienced a devastating fire, on Sunday, 26 July, which destroyed homes and left hundreds homeless.

Pack said the magnitude and impact of the fire resulted in the Bank unanimously earmarking the proceeds to the community, adding that they will engage the relevant authorities to ensure the donations reaches the Twaloloka informal settlement residents.

“We will continue to assess the situation and see how we can best assist in the future,” she said.

The highly anticipated Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay, hosted in collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness will take place this coming weekend, on Saturday, 1 August until Sunday, 2 August 2020. Four-member teams are encouraged to logon to Webscorer.com. After registering via Webscorer.com, the four-member team will either run or fast walk their combined distance wherever they are in the country. Registration closes at noon Sunday, 2 August 2020. The entry fee per team is N$120.

The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay will see participants compete in three categories: women, men, and mixed groups. The combined categories could include two from either of the two main categories or three males and one female, while the men’s team can comprise three males plus a female or just a four-all male group. Participating teams can choose to run or fast-walk 21.1 kilometres (km), 42.2km, or 63.3km, on the road, track or a treadmill.

Participants in the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay stand a chance to win cash prizes, as well as have an opportunity to take part in lucky draws and best team photo competitions on social media with #BWRelay2020.

“This event hopes to affect positive change and assist with uplifting the lives of the communities in which Bank Windhoek operates,” concluded Pack.

For more information, send an email to [email protected]

Caption: Walvis Bay’s Twaloloka informal settlement which was ravaged by a fire that left around 400 people homeless.