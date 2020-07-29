Paratus to take legal advice on telecommunications licence approval

Paratus Telecommunications has taken note of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia’s (CRAN) decision to award the City of Windhoek with a Class Comprehensive Telecommunications Service Licence.

Paratus confirmed that all their rights remain reserved and are currently taking legal advice on the matter.

This statement comes soon after CRAN announced this week that it will uphold its decision to grant, municipality with a Class Comprehensive Telecommunications Service Licence, despite objections from various individuals and entities, including Paratus Telecommunications.

Meanwhile Paratus and the municipality have been at loggerheads since May 2018. Paratus accused the CoW of interfering in their trenching of wayleave, while the City father’s accused Paratus of not being in possession of the required permission for trenching within a road reserve.