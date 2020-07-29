Science University scheduled to resume face to face lectures next week

Face-to-face lectures at Namibia’s University of Science and Technology (NUST) are scheduled to resume on August 3, following the interruption of the university’s academic year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute announced this week.

NUST in a statement said the move seeks to address the challenges faced by students who could not attend the first semester online classes due to a lack of devices and data.

“As approved by Senate, the second semester is scheduled to commence on Oct. 19. The university has been open to students with courses that require practical lessons but as of next week, the traffic on campus is expected to increase substantially,” they added.

According to the institute, various measures have been put in place to ensure compliance to the national COVID-19 prevention guidelines that including temperature checks, sanitizing and disinfecting of the premises.

Meanwhile, NUST said ahead of this resumption, the Minister of Higher Education Training and Technology, Itah Kandjii-Murangi, is scheduled to visit the NUST campus.

“The purpose of this visit is for her to tour the campus premises and inspect the University’s preparedness to welcome students, in line with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines,” they added.