NUST confirms one positive COVID-19 case

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has announced that a part-time lecturer in the Department of Architecture and Spatial Planning received a positive test result for COVID-19 on 24 July.

NUST confirmed in a statement that the lecturer, visited the campus on 8 July and has since been placed in a government quarantine facility.

They also confirmed that a staff member from the Human Resources was recently in close contact with a relative that tested positive for COVID-19 on 26 July.

The University is currently waiting for the test results of the staff member as a secondary contact, meanwhile the staff member will be in isolation for the recommended 14 days.

“A full disinfection of the affected surface areas has already been done and the we have activated additional measures to minimise potential exposure to the virus by its broader and surrounding community,” they added.

The University has instructed campus security to continue ensuring that all persons entering campus premises wear a face-mask, sanitise their hands regularly, maintain a social distance of not less than 1.5 metre and that their body temperature is tested. Furthermore they reminded everyone to immediately report symptoms associated with the virus to the Ministry of health and Social Services.

“We will continuously keep stakeholders updated on any significant developments with respect to these alerts and we also have a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) put in place to be followed in the event of any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 incident at our Institution,” they concluded.