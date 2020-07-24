Select Page

NUST confirms one positive COVID-19 case

Posted by | Jul 28, 2020 |

NUST confirms one positive COVID-19 case

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has announced that a part-time lecturer in the Department of Architecture and Spatial Planning received a positive test result for COVID-19 on 24 July.

NUST confirmed in a statement that the lecturer, visited the campus on 8 July and has since been placed in a government quarantine facility.

They also confirmed that a staff member from the Human Resources was recently in close contact with a relative that tested positive for COVID-19 on 26 July.

The University is currently waiting for the test results of the staff member as a secondary contact, meanwhile the staff member will be in isolation for the recommended 14 days.

“A full disinfection of the affected surface areas has already been done and the we have activated additional measures to minimise potential exposure to the virus by its broader and surrounding community,” they added.

The University has instructed campus security to continue ensuring that all persons entering campus premises wear a face-mask, sanitise their hands regularly, maintain a social distance of not less than 1.5 metre and that their body temperature is tested. Furthermore they reminded everyone to immediately report symptoms associated with the virus to the Ministry of health and Social Services.

“We will continuously keep stakeholders updated on any significant developments with respect to these alerts and we also have a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) put in place to be followed in the event of any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 incident at our Institution,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Blue bank donates 1000 food parcels and immune boosters to Walvis Bay residents

Blue bank donates 1000 food parcels and immune boosters to Walvis Bay residents

23 July 2020

Children under 15 account for 16% of total road fatalities – MVA

Children under 15 account for 16% of total road fatalities – MVA

7 May 2018

Invest in nutrition for growth

Invest in nutrition for growth

27 May 2016

US funded initiative sees 150,000 men get circumcised in 10 years

US funded initiative sees 150,000 men get circumcised in 10 years

26 June 2019