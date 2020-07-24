Annual Kapana Cook-Off Competition officially launched

The Nedbank Kapana Cook Off Competition was officially launched last week in Windhoek. The launch event saw members of the media battle it out to be crowned the Nedbank Media Kapana Cook Off winner.

Speaking at the event, Nedbank Communications Manager and Official Spokesperson, Gernot de Klerk said, “Our aim was largely to celebrate excellence in this field, to spur on our endemic entrepreneurial spirit, as well as to foster a spirit of unity by celebrating something that all Namibians can relate to. The accolades that Nedbank Namibia has received as a consequence of our involvement, has been marked, and certainly exceeded our initial expectations.”

Nedbank Namibia has continuously invested in the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition, and these investments (topping N$500k in 2019) stretch beyond mere tokenism.

By partnering with like-minded organisations, including the Namibia Chefs Association, we wish to give credence to this uniquely Namibian delicacy and grow its popularity beyond its current societal confines. Our ultimate objectives thus is that kapana will transcend any prejudicial inhibitors and become popular at all walks of life in Namibia. We do believe that the involvement of the NCA has seen kapana make its way onto menus

Bakpro with their slogan “Bake with confidence” is also a proud sponsor of the Nedbank Kapana Cook Off Competition 2020. Since vetkoek and kapana go together so well, it only make sense to collaborate with the company that boasts of baking the best vetkoek in town.

Adens Kamwi, Corporate Brand Manager at Namib Mills said: “We are proud to be both associated and sponsoring the Nedbank Kapana event in their endeavours to empower young and upcoming entrepreneurs with a total sponsorship of N$100,000.”

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off has created very successful entrepreneurs, with the 2018 winner Sakeus Kateya, being perhaps the most successful in this field.

Now employing at least five people, Sakeus has acquired an additional food trailer and is making steady progress to entrench his brand as a kapana champion. The winner of the competition walks away with about N$100,000 worth of prizes.

Entries have officially opened on Saturday, 25 July. The regional rounds will take place in Ongwediva on Wednesday, 26 August, in Windhoek on Saturday, September 12, and in Walvis Bay on Saturday, 26 September. The final will take place Saturday, October 24 in Windhoek.

Entries for the 2020 Nedbank Kapana Competition will be available from all Nedbank Branches country-wide.