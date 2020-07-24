Cricket World Cup League 2 series postponed

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 series scheduled for September in Namibia, has been postponed, Cricket Namibia announced last week.

The series which forms part of the qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, involving Namibia, Papua New Guinea, and the United States was postponed, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said Cricket Namibia citing a statement from the ICC.

According to the statement as part of the ICC’s comprehensive contingency planning process across all ICC events and after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision was taken to postpone the events.

“The ICC’s priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community,” ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

According to Tetley, the cricket governing body will now work with hosts and participating members to find a window where cricket can be safely and practically rescheduled.

Cricket Namibia was also recently dealt with a blow following the postponement of the ICC T20 World Cup which was scheduled for Australia later this year. Namibia was supposed to make their maiden appearance at the world showpiece following their qualification last year.